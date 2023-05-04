BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — It is not surprising that John Blackwell is a mild-mannered, humble young man since his dad is an ordained minister.
Nor is it surprising that he sees the game at a different level like his dad, former Illinois men’s basketball player Glynn Blackwell. The younger, John, committed to the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program one year ago April 15.
Blackwell played at Brother Rice High School and helped guide the Warriors to their first Detroit Catholic League title since 1990. Brother Rice featured three other committed NCAA Division I recruits — Curtis Williams (Louisville), Xavier Thomas (Toledo) and Henry Garrity (Notre Dame football) — so Blackwell will take no issue with adjusting to a Badgers roster with players who were also stars in high school.
“What people should know about Jonathan is he loves, he loves his teammates. I think that's one of the things that really, really has drawn him to Wisconsin, not only coach (Greg) Gard and coach (Sharif) Chambliss, but his teammates, just the way that they've embraced him,” Glynn Blackwell said. “He's not even played one minute with them. But Jonathan loves that. He celebrates … he only has seven points and it doesn't matter to him. He's a pleaser sometimes to a fault. So that's one thing that he's a pleaser and he loves his teammates.”
The 6-foot-3 combo guard may as well have been born with a basketball. His older brother, MacKenzy Blackwell, went on to play at Oakland Community College. His younger brother, Robert Blackwell, is a freshman at Brother Rice who John said was “the best one” of the Blackwell brothers.
But John stayed disciplined on the path he set out on since he first played basketball at 3 years old, and it came from advice from his father: “Seed, time and harvest.”
“I stuck by that my whole life,” John Blackwell said. “When you plant a seed by working out and the harvest of going onto Wisconsin and getting accolades, that is definitely one of the biggest keys he’s planted.”
It has been a journey with a pivotal turning point from NBA point guard Chris Paul giving some worthwhile advice. At a camp in New Jersey when Blackwell was in third grade, Paul said his favorite shot was the floater via Zoom. What happened in the camp’s championship game is a memory cemented in Blackwell’s mind, and one his dad said highlighted the passion and love John plays with.
“I hit a game-winning floater and the whole gym rushed me,” John Blackwell said. “I was a little kid so that was one of the best moments of my life.”
He would go on to play alongside Arizona State recruit Braelon Green as freshmen at Novi Christian High School, where Glynn Blackwell was the athletic director. His time at Illinois led to his son transferring to Brother Rice. Glynn Blackwell started 57 of 106 games for the Illini from 1984-88.
It was there that he met Thomas’ mother, who played on the women’s team at the time. Their sons played AAU together for The Family and they later joined up at Brother Rice.
John Blackwell credits those Warriors teammates for demanding more of him as their point guard, which was a transition from playing off the ball with The Family. Through that learning curve is when Blackwell saw the most growth, and others took notice, too.
“Nobody sacrifices more than Jonathan,” Brother Rice coach Rick Palmer said prior to a Feb. 26 Catholic League championship game. “He could score a lot more if he wanted to but we wouldn't be 19-1 and getting ready to play in a championship game if he didn't involve the others. He's really what keeps us competitive.”
Blackwell still got his fair share of points, joining Walker and Thomas as all three scored 1,000 career points. Blackwell reached the threshold on Jan. 3. That team will forever be celebrated by Brother Rice, which has produced NBA All-Star guard B.J. Armstrong (who went to Iowa) and center John Shasky (Minnesota) in the 1980s.
Blackwell will cherish those memories, though their bigger goal of winning state fell short. He will also keep close the relationship with his father, who helped him mature as a leader, before he heads to Madison.
“He tells me every day the ball eventually stops bouncing so you gotta know what to do when it stops bouncing,” John Blackwell said. “Then the knowledge (of) on-the-court basketball, he is the best person to listen to because he knows my game the best, he's my biggest fan and my biggest critic, so he's definitely a person I love.”