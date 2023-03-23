NCAA Georgia Iowa Basketball

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates after a second-round college basketball game against Georgia in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 74-66. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

SEATTLE (AP) — While most of the Sweet 16 is filled with top seeds, the Seattle 4 Regional is the landing place for teams that pulled off NCAA Tournament upsets to advance.

Caitlin Clark's second-seeded Iowa squad is the only one of the top four teams in this region to make it all the way West. And though No. 5 Louisville, No. 6 Colorado and No. 8 Mississippi knocked off the top seeds on their home courts to reach the regional semifinals, they're all from Power Five conferences and none see themselves as underdogs.

