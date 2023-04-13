Bulls Bucks Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton tries to get past Chicago Bulls' Patrick Williams during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says Khris Middleton practiced fully Thursday as the three-time All-Star works his way back from a sore right knee and prepares for the playoffs.

Middleton hasn’t played since the injury caused him to exit an April 5 victory over the Chicago Bulls. He missed 18 straight games due to right knee soreness from Dec. 17 through Jan. 21.

Tags

Recommended for you