New York Knicks' Josh Hart (3) makes a layup past Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 23 points, RJ Barrett added 21 and the New York Knicks downed the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-95 in Game 5 on Wednesday night to advance to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs for the first time since 2013.

The Knicks easily controlled a series that was more one-sided than expected, even after Julius Randle aggravated his left ankle injury and missed the second half.

