Marquette's Tyler Kolek (11) drives past St. John's Dylan Addae-Wusu during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference Tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. Marquette won 72-70. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — With the regular-season champs in danger of a quick knockout at the Big East Tournament, Tyler Kolek wouldn't let it happen.

The conference player of the year scored all 19 of his points after halftime, including the tiebreaking free throws with 15.8 seconds left in overtime, and No. 6 Marquette rallied for a 72-70 victory against scrappy St. John's in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

