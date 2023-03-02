APTOPIX All Star Game Basketball

Team LeBron forward LeBron James (6) dunksduring the first half of the NBA basketball All-Star game Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Kyle Terada/Pool Photo via AP)

 Kyle Terada/Pool Photo via AP

LeBron James is expected to miss most of March with an injured tendon in his right foot, the Los Angeles Lakers said on Thursday.

If that timetable holds, the Lakers will have to find a way to stay in the playoff race without the league's all-time scoring leader.

