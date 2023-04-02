NCAA LSU Iowa Basketball

LSU players celebrate a last second shot during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

DALLAS (AP) — Kim Mulkey had tears of joy streaming down her face as she guided LSU to it first national championship.

Her Tigers used a record offensive performance to beat Caitlin Clark and Iowa 102-85 on Sunday and win the first basketball title in school history.

