NCAA Utah St Missouri Basketball

Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) is fouled by Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

 José Luis Villegas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Missouri used a second-half scoring spurt from Kobe Brown to win its first NCAA Tournament game in 13 years, beating Utah State 76-65 on Thursday.

Brown hit three 3-pointers in a span of just over three minutes to fuel a 13-2 run that turned a two-point deficit into a 62-53 lead.

