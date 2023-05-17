Lakers Nuggets Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) defends during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Denver. The Nuggets defeated the Lakers 132-126. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

 Jack Dempsey

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray continue to turn in jaw-dropping performances during these playoffs, raising expectations along the way.

They took Round 1 of their Western Conference Finals showdown against LeBron James and Anthony Davis, a game in which Jockic was dazzled by the fortitude of of his Denver Nuggets teammate, who played through a painful ear infection.