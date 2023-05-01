Panthers Bruins Hockey

Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron raises his stick to the fans after losing to the Florida Panthers in overtime during Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — The Presidents’ Trophy curse was too strong — even for a team coming off the best regular season in NHL history.

After a record-setting year, the Boston Bruins failed to get out of the first round of the playoffs, losing to the Florida Panthers in overtime in seven games on Sunday night.