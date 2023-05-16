76ers Celtics Basketball

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates during the second half of Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

 Steven Senne

BOSTON (AP) — From the pandemic to the play-in tournament, not much has kept the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat from crossing paths in the Eastern Conference finals recently.

When they tip off Game 1 of their latest playoffs pairing on Wednesday night, it will mark the third East finals matchup between Miami and Boston in the last four seasons and the second straight after Boston prevailed in seven games last spring.

