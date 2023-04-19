Kings Nuggets Basketball

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown directs his team against the Denver Nuggets in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

When he was introduced last June as coach of the Sacramento Kings, Mike Brown didn’t make any grand proclamations or wild predictions.

He talked about work. He talked about culture. He talked about winning.