The Regis-McDonell girls soccer co-op recorded another home victory Monday night, besting Somerset by a score of 3-0.
The Somerset Spartans came out of the gate with a strong defensive showing, holding the Ramblers off until a breakthrough from Annabelle Schroeder recorded the first goal of the game for the Ramblers.
After that initial goal, Regis struggled to gain and maintain possession of the ball. The Spartan defenders kept the Ramblers at arms’ length, clearing the ball as soon as it got into their territory.
The two teams continued this routine for a bit — Regis would bring the ball down near the Somerset goal, but once they hit the final quarter of the field, Somerset would send it back to the far end of the field.
Once on that end, the Spartans set their sights on the Regis goal, but goalkeeper Tessa Roach had other ideas, racking up her first shutout of the season.
Somerset’s Makena Ducklow took a penalty kick 15 and a half minutes into the game, but Roach defended her goal and eliminated that opportunity for Somerset.
Eventually in the back-and-forth, Schroeder was able to break through the Spartans’ pressure again to score for a second time, 19:23 into the first half.
The pressure continued on both sides, but a breakaway run from Somerset’s Ashlyn Rice changed the pace. Rice took the ball and dribbled it down the field, in a move akin to a fast break in basketball. She made her way down the pitch faster than her defenders, but Roach blocked her shot, rendering the play unfruitful for the Spartans.
After the halftime intermission, the Somerset defense came out feeling refreshed, which proved to be necessary, as Regis’ offense came back refreshed and ready to up the ante.
Somerset’s goalkeeper Emily Berg made an impressive save off a header inside the goal. She made another save as Regis replicated the same corner kick-to-center play only minutes later.
Another Schroeder goal made for a 3-0 win for the Ramblers and a hat trick for Schroeder, already her second hat trick of the season. Lexi Ridenour made the assist.
Last Thursday, both Schroeder and Colleen Callaghan recorded hat tricks in their season opener against Medford. The Ramblers took the victory 7-1.
The start of the soccer season has been rocky, between weather and field conditions, but with a 2-0 record so far, the beginning of the season is not looking too shabby for the Ramblers.
They will hit the road next Tuesday, April 11 for their first road game in Arcadia. The game is set to start at 6:30 p.m.