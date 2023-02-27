Clippers Nuggets Basketball

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic holds on to the ball as time runs out in overtime of an NBA basketball game as Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann reacts Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

The Basketball World Cup field is now filled, with Serbia grabbing the last spot in this summer’s 32-team tournament.

Serbia clinched the berth with a 101-83 win over Great Britain on Monday. The win means that two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets will have the chance to play for a World Cup this summer, when the tournament gets held in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.