NCAA Embracing Sin City Basketball

FILE - T-Mobile Arena stands in Las Vegas Feb. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. With sports betting abound, the NCAA has no qualms about placing its college basketball championships in Las Vegas. The West Region games at the arena are among nine championship events the NCAA awarded to the city in 2020. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)

 David Becker

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An event that would have been unthinkable not even a decade ago is coming to Las Vegas this week. That’s March Madness.

The NCAA Tournament avoided the city until now because sports gambling is legal here. The governing body for collegiate athletics even had a policy in place of not allowing its championship events to be played in Nevada.