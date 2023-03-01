Brunson scores 39, Knicks rout Nets 142-118 for 7th straight
NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 30 of his 39 points in the first half and the New York Knicks rolled to their seventh straight victory, routing the Brooklyn Nets 142-118.
The Knicks made nearly 80% of their shots in a 47-point first quarter and coasted to their second victory over the Nets since their city rivals traded Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
Brooklyn had won the previous nine meetings, including the first two this season.
Julius Randle added 21 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Knicks opened a two-game lead over the Nets for the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Dennis Schroder scores 26 points, Lakers top Thunder 123-117
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 26 points and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-117 on Wednesday night.
Schroder went down holding his left ankle in the first quarter but stayed in the game. He turned out to be fine, making 8 of 18 shots and finishing with six assists to help the Lakers overcome their injury issues.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis both were out with right foot injuries and D’Angelo Russell sat out because of a sprained right ankle. The Lakers have won four of five.
Jalen Williams scored 24 points and Josh Giddey had 22 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds for the Thunder. Oklahoma City is 0-5 since the All-Star break.
Bane scores 30 points to lead Grizzlies over Rockets 113-99
HOUSTON (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 30 points and Ja Morant added 20 as the Memphis Grizzlies breezed by the Houston Rockets 113-99.
Morant wasn’t nearly as dominant against Houston as he was Tuesday night when he scored 28 of his 39 points in the third quarter of a win over the Lakers.
But he also had seven assists and seven rebounds Wednesday night without playing in the fourth quarter to help the Grizzlies to their third straight victory.
The Rockets got 20 points from Jalen Green and 19 from Kenyon Martin Jr. as they dropped their 11th in a row.
Tatum scores 41 to help Celtics outlast Cavaliers 118-113
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 18 points in a pivotal third quarter and finished with 41 points as the Boston Celtics held on to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113.
Tatum added 11 rebounds and eight assists as Boston earned its first victory in three games versus Cleveland this season.
With his 20th career 40-point game, the 24-year-old Tatum surpassed Giannis Antetokounmpo for seventh place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list for players under 25.
It helped Tatum outduel fellow All-Star Donovan Mitchell, who scored 44 points and sidestepped an injury following a fall in the third quarter.
McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Maple Leafs 5-2
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2. Zach Hyman and Klim Kostin each had a goal and an assist, and Kailer Yamamoto also scored as Edmonton won for the third time in five games.
Stuart Skinner had 26 saves.
Mitchell Marner had a goal and an assist, and David Kampf also scored for the Maple Leafs, who had won five of their previous six games. Ilya Samsonov stopped 27 shots.
Tarasenko scores winner in OT, leads Rangers past Flyers 3-2
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko scored the winner 2:32 into overtime, and had assists on goals by Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider to lead the New York Rangers past the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Wednesday night. Owen Tippett and Scott Laughton scored for the Flyers.
The Rangers won their final game before Patrick Kane makes his debut for the team on Thursday night.
Kane was acquired Tuesday in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks.
The arrival of the three-time Stanley Cup champion boosted the Rangers to immediate Stanley Cup contender status. Igor Shesterkin stopped 25 shots for the Rangers and Carter Hart had 22 saves for the Flyers.
Ravens GM still hopes to sign Jackson without franchise tag
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta says the Ravens have not decided which type of franchise tag they would use on quarterback Lamar Jackson if the team can’t sign him to a long-term contract before the start of free agency.
Jackson has played to the end of his rookie deal. The deadline for teams to apply the franchise tag is Tuesday.