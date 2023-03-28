Hawks hold off Mitchell, Cavaliers; Bucks win Central
ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray sank three free throws with 2:14 remaining to give Atlanta the lead and added a fall-away jumper with less than a minute remaining to lead the Hawks to a 120-118 win over the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers. Murray led Atlanta with 29 points and Onyeka Okongwu added a season-high 21. The Hawks remained tied with Toronto, which beat Miami 106-92, for the eighth-best record in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers were led by Donovan Mitchell’s 44 points. Mitchell’s last-gasp 3-pointer from beyond halfcourt hit the back iron. The Cavaliers held out Isaac Okoro and Jarrett Allen with injuries. With Atlanta’s victory, NBA- and Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee clinched the Central Division title.
Bane’s 31 points, free throws lead Grizzlies over Magic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 31 points and made 8 of 10 free throws down the stretch as the Memphis Grizzlies held off the Orlando Magic 113-108. Bane’s free throws thwarted a last-minute rush by the Magic, led by Franz Wagner, who ended up with 25 points, including nine in the final 1:10. Xavier Tillman had 20 points for Memphis, while Luke Kennard and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 16 apiece. Jackson added 10 rebounds and three blocks. Ja Morant, the Grizzlies’ leading scorer, sat out the first night of a back-to-back with right thigh soreness.
Short-handed Wizards rout Celtics 130-111
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 32 points and 13 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards boosted their flickering postseason hopes with a 130-111 victory over the Boston Celtics. The Wizards won despite the absence of Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma and pulled within 2 1/2 games of Chicago for the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. Washington has six games remaining in the regular season. The Celtics had their three-game winning streak snapped and fell to 2 1/2 games behind Milwaukee for the top record in the NBA. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 28 points.
Barnes has 22, career-high 12 assists, as Raptors beat Heat
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 26 points, Scottie Barnes had 22 points and a career-high 12 assists and the Toronto Raptors beat the Miami Heat 106-92. O.G. Anunoby scored 22 points, and Precious Achiuwa and Fred VanVleet each had 12 as Toronto won for the 10th time in 11 home games. Tyler Herro scored 33 points and Bam Adebayo had 21 points and 12 rebounds as Miami lost its second straight. The Heat are 15-22 on the road. Former Raptor Kyle Lowry had six points and five rebounds in 24 minutes.
Warriors are hopeful of Wiggins returning this season
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Warriors coach Steve Kerr remains hopeful that Andrew Wiggins will return this season after the veteran forward missed his 20th straight game because of a family matter.Wiggins has been working out on his own every day but when and if he returns to the defending NBA champions the training and medical staffs would need to evaluate his fitness and how much he might be able to contribute and how soon.
Perron’s 3rd-period hat trick lifts Red Wings past Penguins
DETROIT (AP) — David Perron had a hat trick in the third period and the Detroit Red Wings overcame the ejection of coach Derek Lalonde to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-4. Perron posted his ninth career three-goal game. He scored on a wrist shot early in the third, put Detroit ahead 5-4 on the power play with 3:40 left and added his 19th goal of the season 45 seconds later. Lalonde was assessed a game misconduct during the second period. He profanely argued after unsuccessfully challenging Pittsburgh’s third goal on a claim of goalie interference. Detroit squandered an early three-goal lead and won for just the fourth time in 16 games.
Point scores 2, Lightning snap skid with shutout of ‘Canes
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brayden Point had two goals and an assist and the Tampa Bay Lightning snapped a four-game losing streak by defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves, including 12 in the third period, for his third shutout of the season. Steven Stamkos added a goal and an assist as the Lightning wrapped up a four-game road stretch with a much-needed result to stay in good position to reach the playoffs. Alex Killorn scored an empty-net goal with 4:21 remaining. Pyotr Kochetkov made 17 saves as the Hurricanes lost for the third time in four games.
Revived N. Carolina sports wagering bill wins big RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sports gambling in North Carolina has soared over a major hurdle as the House voted for legislation to permit, regulate and tax wagering activities. The 66-45 vote on Tuesday came less than a year after the chamber scuttled a similar effort. One more House vote is needed Wednesday before the legislation can move to the Senate, which voted for sports betting in 2021. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper also supports sports wagering legislation. A coalition of Christian conservatives and liberal Democrats turned back a measure in 2022 but this year gambling proponents have brought together nearly half of the House as bill sponsors.
IOC details advice to let Russia, Belarus athletes return
GENEVA (AP) — Some Russian athletes can soon return to international sports, although their status for the Paris Olympics is still up in the air. The International Olympic Committee has recommended that individual athletes from Russia and Belarus should be allowed to return to competition under a neutral status as long as they have no military links. But the IOC held off on deciding whether they can compete at next year’s Paris Olympics. While the IOC said Russia and Belarus should remain barred from team sports such as soccer and basketball, it still defied repeated calls by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to exclude all Russian athletes while his country is being occupied and attacked.
Pato O’Ward is closest to home when IndyCar runs in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Pato O’Ward so much wants to have an IndyCar race in Mexico, his native country. This week, the series will be at Texas Motor Speedway for its second race of the season. It’s the closest IndyCar track to Mexico and San Antonio, the Texas city where O’Ward grew up. The race comes nearly a month after O’Ward came oh-so-close to winning the season opener in Florida. Texas is also where the young Arrow McLaren driver earned the first of his four IndyCar victories. That was two years ago, just a few days shy of his 22nd birthday.
New sports wagering code bans college betting partnerships
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. gambling industry is adopting a new responsible marketing code that will ban sports books from partnering with colleges to promote sports wagering. It also will prohibit payments to college and amateur athletes for the use of their name and image, and will end the use of terms including “free” or “risk-free” to describe promotional bets. The American Gaming Association tells The Associated Press the changes are necessary to keep up with developments in the fast-growing legal sports betting industry. That industry currently operates in 33 states plus Washington, D.C. The new rules also follow criticism of the gambling industry from sports betting advertising and partnerships.