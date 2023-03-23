Kings Jazz Basketball

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) passes the ball in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

 Rick Bowmer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings might just be riding the beam all the way to the NBA playoffs.

The resurgent Kings are on the verge of ending the longest postseason drought in league history, with first-year coach Mike Brown employing a fast-paced offense led by the dynamic duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis to put Sacramento in first place in the Pacific Division.

