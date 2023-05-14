76ers Celtics Basketball

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) receives applause as he steps off the court near the end of Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series, Sunday, May 14, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

 Steven Senne

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 51 points – the most in a Game 7 in NBA history — and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 112-88 on Sunday to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight year.

One game after missing 14 of his first 15 shots only to awaken in the fourth quarter in time to save their season, Tatum got off to the fast start the Celtics needed. He scored 25 in the back-and-forth first half and 17 more in Boston’s 33-10 third quarter that turned a three-point lead into a runaway.

