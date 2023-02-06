Lakers Pacers Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is defended by Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis on Feb. 2.

 AP

It’s about to happen. LeBron James is finally on the brink of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s career scoring record, the torch getting passed from one member of the Los Angeles Lakers to another.

James is 35 points away from Abdul-Jabbar’s total of 38,387. The record-breaker could come as early as Tuesday when the Lakers host the Oklahoma City Thunder or Thursday in Los Angeles against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Tags

Recommended for you