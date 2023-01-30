The game wasn't even 2 1/2 minutes old and Max Klesmit was on the floor diving for a ball.
It was exactly what the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team expected from the junior guard, who returned for Saturday's game against Illinois after missing two games.
The elbow to the mouth he took against Penn State 11 days earlier, forcing him to get a row of stitches in his upper lip, clearly wasn't limiting his aggressiveness.
"That's how he is," Badgers coach Greg Gard said after Saturday's 61-51 loss at the Kohl Center. "That was yesterday in practice. We're doing defensive things, he's taking charges. That's what we missed with him out and it's good to have him back because he brought that toughness to us today."
Klesmit was guarding Terrence Shannon Jr. on the perimeter during Illinois' fifth possession of a low-scoring start for both sides when he knocked the ball away from the Illini guard.
Shannon retreated to recover the ball but Coleman Hawkins mishandled his pass and the ball rolled back out toward Shannon. Klesmit took three quick steps and dived for the ball but he wasn't in time and Shannon pulled it away.
Klesmit's slide took him past the half-court line, and he needed help from teammate Tyler Wahl on Shannon while he got back into the play. Klesmit covered Hawkins at the top of the arc and stopped his drive at the free-throw line.
Illinois' Dain Dainja missed a pair of close-range shots to end the possession.
Just over a minute later, Klesmit's defense drew an offensive foul on Shannon, who dropped his right shoulder into the UW player at the foul line. It was one of two charging calls Klesmit drew against the Illini.
Defense kept the Badgers in the game despite a poor shooting performance in the first half — just 18% — until they didn't have an answer in a late stretch.
"We felt like the energy was there the whole game except for that little spurt in the second half, which we've got to play for a full 40 minutes," Klesmit said. "But it felt good to be back out there with the guys again, being at home in front of those fans."
Klesmit's absence from the defensive effort was especially glaring at Maryland on Wednesday. The Badgers got some of that back on Saturday and will need more of it as they face three of their next four games on the road. That starts Thursday at Ohio State, which is eighth nationally in offensive efficiency according to KenPom and second to Purdue in the Big Ten.
Klesmit was 3 of 6 from 3-point range and 4 of 10 overall for 12 points — one off his season high — in 34 1/2 minutes against the Illini.
The late collapse notwithstanding, Gard said he was happy to see some defensive grit return. It's one of the keys to escaping the skid that has produced six losses in the past seven games.
"We had done a lot of good things defensively, which was good to see because we have not been good defensively the last game and a half or so," he said. "So to get that back was a positive sign."