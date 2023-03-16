Mar. 16—University of Wisconsin men's basketball signee Nolan Winter was named Gatorade boys basketball Player of the Year in Minnesota.

Winter, a 6-foot-10 forward from Lakeville North High School, is one of three players signed to the Badgers' 2023 recruiting class. Winter has averaged 23.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.3 blocks in his senior season.

Tags

Recommended for you