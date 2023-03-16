Mar. 16—University of Wisconsin men's basketball signee Nolan Winter was named Gatorade boys basketball Player of the Year in Minnesota.
Winter, a 6-foot-10 forward from Lakeville North High School, is one of three players signed to the Badgers' 2023 recruiting class. Winter has averaged 23.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.3 blocks in his senior season.
"Couldn't happen to a better kid," Lakeville North coach John Oxford said. "We've had a lot of really good players here at Lakeville North and he's the first one that has won this award. So that's pretty cool."
Lakeville North has produced several UW players, including former forward Nate Reuvers and current senior forward Tyler Wahl. Oxford said Winter being the first honoree from Lakeville North is "somewhat" surprising (though Oxford isn't surprised Winter won this year), but the reason former players never "rose to that level" is more a reflection of Minnesota basketball, he said.
Xavier alum J.P. Macura had a chance in 2014 while leading Lakeville North to a state championship in 2014, but was in the same graduating class as then-Duke signee and NBA guard Tyus Jones.
Winter and teammate/fellow-Wisconsin commit Jack Robison will play Friday in a 4A-Section 1 title game against Lakeville South for a chance to secure a spot in the Minnesota boys basketball state tournament next week.