Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, center, drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and center Al Horford (42) during the first half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

 Charles Krupa

BOSTON (AP) — Trae Young had 38 points and drained a long go-ahead 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key with 2.8 seconds left to help the Atlanta Hawks cap a late comeback and beat the Boston Celtics 119-117 Tuesday night.

The victory trims Boston’s lead in the first-round playoff series to 3-2 and sends the teams back to Atlanta for Game 6 on Thursday.

