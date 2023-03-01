Rangers Capitals Hockey

Washington Capitals center Lars Eller skates with the puck against the New York Rangers during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

 Julio Cortez

After a furious rush to beat the clock in 2022, NHL general managers are acting early and often to jockey for the top players available or stockpile future assets in advance of the trade deadline this year.

Following nearly a dozen trades getting done Tuesday, a handful more with playoff implications were completed Wednesday, with defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado filling a void and division-leading Carolina making another low-risk move in an effort to prepare for a tough road through the loaded Eastern Conference.