Nationals Twins Baseball

Minnesota Twins pitcher Bailey Ober throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

 Craig Lassig

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco homered and Bailey Ober pitched three-hit ball into the sixth inning, helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Washington Nationals 3-1 on Sunday.

Michael A. Taylor also connected for Minnesota, which won for just the second time in eight games after a 10-4 start. Polanco had three hits, and Ryan Jeffers and Jose Miranda each had two.

