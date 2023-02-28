Eau Claire Farm Show RLS Vinyl and Farm Supply Photo (submitted).jpg

Experience is key to Randy Sorenson, who said the focus for farmers is on making sure what needs to be fixed gets fixed right.

 Photo submitted

Randy Sorenson worked as a dairy farmer for nearly 20 years, on average milking 70 cows and running 300 acres.

So he understands first-hand the importance of being there for his customers, especially those in the world of agriculture.