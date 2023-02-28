Randy Sorenson worked as a dairy farmer for nearly 20 years, on average milking 70 cows and running 300 acres.
So he understands first-hand the importance of being there for his customers, especially those in the world of agriculture.
“I have a pretty good idea of what everyone is going through and what needs to be done,” said Sorenson, owner of RLS Vinyl and Farm Supply of Hager City, Wis. “When you’re a dairy farmer, it doesn’t matter when something needs to be fixed, you have to fix it. It’s really no different being a business owner too – you need to be there 24/7 to get the job done.
“When people buy one of my quality products, they get service whenever they need it. Friday afternoon, Sunday afternoon, Wednesday morning, whenever. Anytime they need it, I go.”
RLS Vinyl and Farm Supply will be among the 120 vendors spotlighting their products and services at the 59th annual Eau Claire Farm Show. It will be March 7-8 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center, 5150 Old Mill Plaza, Eau Claire.
Sorenson has attended the last five Eau Claire Farm Show events. This year he plans to bring a Vertical Mixer and a Teagle Bale Processor.
“I’ve brought those products with me the last few years and they’ve worked well,” he said. “I stand by their quality.”
Sorenson’s business primarily targets four areas: fencing, decking, farm equipment and roto-mixers.
As a licensed contractor, Sorenson offers, installs and repairs fencing and decking. He also works with do-it-yourselfers. Fencing materials include vinyl, aluminum, composite and Trex. Decking materials include vinyl deck rails, aluminum deck rails, Azek deck flooring, vinyl pergolas, aluminum pergolas, aluminum gazebos and four-track memory vinyl windows.
RLS Vinyl and Farm Supply also supplies, services and repairs farming equipment. It offers a 2006 Four-Wheel Drive 600T Supreme Freightliner Truck and a 414-14B Roto-Mix 3 Bar Rotor. Plus, it has parts in stock to service or repair Teagle bale processors, Flying Dutchman silo underloaders, Hanson silo underloaders, farm and commercial units, VES ventilation systems, DC water beds, Jamesway manure handling and feeding equipment, Zabel manure pumps/conveyors/feeders, and Bohlmann waterers.
In addition, RLS is a Roto-Mix dealer, offering a variety of new and used equipment.
Sorenson and his three employees work together to provide whatever is needed for customers … wherever they may be.
“We go anywhere people call that need the service or buy the equipment,” he said. “Just in the last few days I was in Wisconsin one day, Iowa another day and Minnesota a couple days after that. My territory is basically wherever there’s somebody who wants to do business.”
RLS Vinyl and Farm Supply states: “Not only is Randy dedicated to providing you with quality workmanship, he promises you his loyalty along the way – delivering products and services exceeding your expectations.”
For more information about RLS Vinyl and Farm Supply, visit www.rlsvinylfarmsupply.com or call (651) 764-3818.