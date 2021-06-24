The Diocese of La Crosse has reinstated the general obligation for Catholics to attend Mass every Sunday and on Holy Days of Obligation.
Bishop William Patrick Callahan announced Tuesday that he will lift the current dispensation of the Sunday Mass and Holy Days of Obligation for the diocese beginning June 26.
“The Mass is our intimate encounter with Jesus,” Callahan said. “It is with open arms and a grateful heart that we welcome all to respond to the invitation of Jesus to come to Him.”
The Diocese of La Crosse, which includes the Chippewa Valley, announced on March 13, 2020, a general dispensation from the obligation of attending Sunday Mass during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since that time, many Catholics have returned to Mass as their local conditions allowed. Those who have reasonable cause for a continued absence from Sunday Mass and Holy Days of Obligation do not need a dispensation; personal illness or disability have always been considered valid excusing factors.
Participants attending Mass are encouraged to follow proper precautions to ensure the safety of all. A complete list of guidelines can be found at diolc.org/back-to-mass.