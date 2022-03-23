Wrestling with God
One of the most profound stories I ever came upon was in the book “Report to Greco” by Nikos Kazantzakis. In it, he remembers himself as a young man struggling with temptation and seeking wisdom from an old monk who lived alone in the mountains of Greece. Finding him, the young Nikos addressed the holy man. “Tell me, Father, do you still wrestle with the Devil?” The old monk smiled and said, “No. I used to wrestle with the Devil all the time. But now I have grown old and tired, and the Devil has grown old and tired with me. So I leave him alone and he leaves me alone.” Curious, Nikos asked further, “Then your life is easy now?” The monk responded, “Oh no. Life is much harder now. For now I wrestle with God.” Puzzled, Nikos asked, “You wrestle with God and hope to win?” “No,” said the monk, “I wrestle with God and hope to lose.”
What is it to wrestle with God? I asked a group of children if they ever prayed for something that they did not receive. A Christmas gift? Or, more serious, for a grandparent to recover from an illness? Not getting what we ask of God, especially very good things, is frustrating. That is wrestling with God. I asked if they had ever wanted to be smarter than they are or more athletic than they are — if they ever wanted to be more like someone else instead of themselves. Why did God make me this way? That is wrestling with God.
When we are older, if pleasing God is important to us, we beg God to help us make good decisions that align with his will. Should I go to college or not? Should I marry this person or not? Should my family belong to a church? If so, which one? What should I do with my free time? Questions abound for the person seeking God’s will. I remember in the months before my ordination desperately asking God to let me know for sure he if wanted me to be a priest. Just tell me! I was wrestling with God.
When I was about 12, I apparently had a reputation for giving good nicknames to people. One classmate, on our walk home from school, demanded that I give him a nickname. I could not think of one on the spot, so there at the intersection of 10th and Holub, he took me to the ground and we wrestled until he pinned me into submission. He would not let me go until I offered a nickname. Gasping for air, I shouted, “Merc! Merc! We’ll call you Merc!” He liked it and I was free.
I do not think God wrestles us into submission; it always has to be our choice. Yet, it is often the experience of suffering that wrenches out of us the most common prayer of surrender: Thy will be done. This prayer is the “white flag” we wave to God. It can feel like dying, because it is. It requires letting go of the way we want things to be and embracing with faith, hope, and love, the reality that is before us. The Good News is that while part of us dies, another part, the deepest part, comes to life. Jesus tells us that a grain of wheat only bears fruit after it dies, and that to gain ourselves we have to lose ourselves.
In my parish this Lent, we handed out cards with a prayer written in 1897 by Charles de Foucauld. Charles was a holy person with one desire: to imitate Jesus in his humility by quietly serving everyone around him. In the desert of Algeria, he lived alone, earning enough money through simple work to survive and then giving away any excess money at the end of each week. His famous prayer is called the “Prayer of Abandonment,” and it is the fruit of one who has wrestled with God and lost:
“Father, I abandon myself into your hands; do with me what you will.
Whatever you may do, I thank you: I am ready for all, I accept all.
Let only your will be done in me. I wish no more than this.
I love you, Lord, and so need to surrender myself into your hands,
without reserve, and with boundless confidence, for you are my Father.”