Pastor Schrader with clergy who officiated at his ordination and installation from left, Reverend Dr. Roy Harrisville, Reverend Dr. Daniel Selbo, Reverend George Schrader, Reverend Tom Reiff. Pastor Schrader’s red stole adorned with symbols of the Holy Spirit was a gift from the NLLC congregation
MENOMONIE—New Life Lutheran Church in Menomonie has welcomed George Schrader to serve as their pastor.
Pastor Schrader was ordained by Reverend Dr. Daniel Selbo, Bishop of the North American Lutheran Church, and installed by Reverend Tom Reiff, Co-Dean of the NALC’s WI and Upper MI Mission District, in July of this year.
The ordination was celebrated with 75 worshipers who gathered for a lunch and reception following the ceremony.
In his first days as pastor for NLLC, Pastor Schrader established a weekly bible study group that meets at 6:30 p.m. on Mondays. He also launched “an Adult Sunday School class that answers peoples’ questions about the liturgy and explains how this aspect of Lutheran worship can guide and deepen the believer’s faith every day of the week.”
Pastor Schrader received his Master of Divinity degree from Trinity School of Ministry in Ambridge Pa. in 2021.
“New Life Lutheran Church is a community of believers who have been worshipping together since February 27, 2011,” Joleen Hanson, a New Life Lutheran member said. “The congregation is affiliated with the North American Lutheran Church and the Lutheran Congregations in Mission for Christ.”
Sunday worship takes place at 9:00 a.m. at 620 24th Ave. West in Menomonie.