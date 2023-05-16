Paul J. Sokup, Sr., 89, of Chippewa Falls, died Thursday, May 11, 2023 at the Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls under the care of St. Croix Hospice surrounded by his loving family.

Paul was born July 25, 1933 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Peter and Teresa (Muehlbauer) Sokup. Paul played hockey for Saint John’s University in Collegeville, MN where he served as the goalie. He served honorably in the U.S. Army in Germany for 2 years. Paul owned and operated Paul Sokup’s Superette on the South Side for 20 years. After retirement, Paul worked at the Eau Claire Academy and Chippewa River Industries.

