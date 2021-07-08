Messiah Lutheran hosting Vacation Bible School
Messiah Lutheran Church will be sponsoring a free Vacation Bible School next week for children ages 3 through eighth grade. It will take place 9 a.m. to noon on July 12 to 16 at Immanuel Lutheran High School, 501 Grover Road.
“Children of the Heavenly Father” will be the weeklong theme. Activities will include Bible lessons, songs, crafts and games.
Transportation can be arranged if requested. Call 715-834-8144 for more information or to register your child.
Registrations may also be submitted online at eauclairemessiah.com by clicking on the VBS icon to reach the registration form.
From staff reports