A Vacation Bible School sessions for children age 3 through eighth grade will take place Saturday, Aug. 14 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Riverview Island Park Pavilion, 2712 Riverview Dr., Eau Claire. The event, sponsored by Messiah Lutheran Church, is a one-day session. “Children of the Heavenly Father” will be the theme with activities that include Bible lessons, songs, crafts, and games. Transportation can be arranged if requested. Please call 715-834-2865 for more information, or to register your child. Registrations may also be submitted online at www.eauclairemessiah.com by accessing the registration form from the VBS icon.
Holy Rosary fall festival
Three separate events will take place later this month as part of the fall festival at Holy Rosary Parish, N6235 County Rd. V, Durand.
An online auction will occur starting Saturday, Aug. 14 at 8 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Auction items may be picked up at the parish on Sunday, Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment.
A cattle and corn auction will take place Saturday, Aug. 21 at 12:30 p.m. at the Jim Poeschel farm on Weissinger Road. For more information about the auction, contact Don Weiss at 715-495-6827.
A cash raffle will occur Sunday, Aug. 29. The grand prize is $1,000. Tickets are available from Holy Rosary parishioners and cost $5 for one ticket or $25 for six tickets. For more information about the raffle, contact Jill Bauer at 715-672-8455.