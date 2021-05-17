MENOMONIE — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing teen last seen in Menomonie.
Samantha K. Stephenson was last known to be with Brandon Allen Morgan in Menomonie late Sunday morning. They were last seen on foot, and authorities do not know of a vehicle associated with the pair. Both have cut off all communication and turned off their cell phones. They may be heading to Minnesota.
Stephenson is 13, five-foot-three, and weighs 105 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes, wears glasses, and was last seen wearing a white Rick and Morty hoodie and black sweat pants.
Morgan is 19, six-foot-four, and weighs 166 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about where either Stephenson or Morgan may be is asked to call 1-800-263-5906.