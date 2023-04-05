Masters Golf

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

 Mark Baker

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Masters Chairman Fred Ridley sat among 33 champions in green jackets at golf's most exclusive dinner. It was a time to celebrate Scottie Scheffler as the most recent winner, to share laughs, memories and even a few tears.

That's how it is every year at Augusta National.