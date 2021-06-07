EAU CLAIRE -- Artisan Forge Studios will present Airing Out the Art -- The Outdoor Artisan Markets from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the studios, 1106 Mondovi Road.
A select group of artists will be set up along Clairemont Avenue in "EAUrassic Park," along with the popular Dale Lewis Scraposaurs.
Visitors also will enjoy Sweet Driver Chocolates, music by Bennett Guitar Company's Acoustic Jam, and the gallery in which Artisan Forge artists will be set up.
The artisan markets will run mostly every other weekend throughout the summer, along with special attractions through September.
For more information go to artisanforgestudios.com or call 715-456-8573.