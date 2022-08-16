EAU CLAIRE — American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used to fund projects that will benefit the youth in the Eau Claire community.
The CollECtive Choir and Children’s Museum of Eau Claire were selected to receive Component Two funds from the ARPA Recovery Grant Program. The ARPA grant program was created to allocate funds to local businesses and nonprofit organizations recovering from the financial impacts of COVID-19.
Twenty-two out of 59 applications sent in by local businesses and non-profit organizations were selected to receive grants, allocating $1,563,500 of funding to go towards forward-thinking and innovative projects, programs or efforts that will assist the greater community in recovery from the pandemic, leaving insufficient funds for the choir and museum.
Supervisor Nancy Coffey provided the board with descriptions of the two initiatives.
The choir is seeking to move its operations away from an established church location to a more neutral location in order to serve the diverse populations of teens in Eau Claire.
The Eau Claire Children’s Museum is seeking to create a program that makes childcare more accessible by creating 70 childcare openings.
The committee is also requesting additional funds for Cinnaire Solutions, a nonprofit that scored highly by the grant committee, but did not qualify for Component Two, as the organization exists outside of Eau Claire County.
Cinnaire Solutions, located in Chippewa County, is looking to create affordable housing in the Cannery Trail Residency which will add 43 units of housing in Eau Claire.
“Thirty-six of which will be reserved for renters at 30-60% of the county median income and will remain affordable for 30 years,” Coffey said.
The Committee on Administration has requested $348,500 of additional funding for those Component Two project requests and the administrative costs to guide and regulate these projects.
“I think that this has been a community effort that has been so important,” Coffey said.
Supervisor Todd Meyer noted that the allocation would dip into about 2% of the county’s ARPA fund, which currently sits at $14 million.
The resolution passed with a vote of 25-1.
The board also voted to approve designating the Eau Claire Emergency Communications Center as the Public Safety Answering Point for Eau Claire County.
This makes the center eligible to receive a grant of up to $500,000 to update the technology in the communications center to NextGeneration 911.
PSAP funding assists in the training of telecommunicators, financing equipment or software expenses and encouraging the consolidation of other communication centers in the area.
“NG911 will enhance emergency number services by creating a faster, more resilient system that allows digital information to flow seamlessly from the public, through the 911 network and eventually, directly to first responders,” according to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. “It will also enable 911 call centers to transfer 911 calls to other call centers, and help them deal with call overload, disasters, and day-to-day transfer of 911 calls to other jurisdictions.”
This resolution also passed.
Other business
The board voted to amend the county code to allow online attendance in official meetings based on circumstances and disability.
The county received positive feedback on its financial standings from Brock Geyen of CliftonLarsonAllen and Sean Lentz of Ehlers Finance.