Food truck fundraiser
CHETEK — Eat food and enjoy beautiful lake views in support of a good cause tonight from 4-9 p.m. at Phillip’s Park in Chetek, 270 Lakeview Drive. Food trucks will surround the park overlooking the beach for people to enjoy.
The event is a fundraiser for WorldWise. WorldWise is a non-profit organization that, according to their website, “exists for the purpose of advancing high school students’ education by exposing them to international travel opportunities and broadening their understanding of the world through first-hand experiences.”
WorldWise aims to promote and assist student travel within the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser School District and across the region. Through international travel, students can learn history, culture, languages and more.
Their fourth annual food truck fundraiser will feature a variety of dishes and sweet treats from trucks including: My Momma's, Bubbles BBQ, PonyTail Pizza, La Cantina, Davis Dogs, Island Vibe, Custer's Cones and Taylor Made Treats. In addition, craft beer will be provided by Bloomer Brewing Co.
Raffles at the event include a hammock, fire pit, adirondack chairs and more. All proceeds will benefit WorldWise. The event is free to attend and open to all ages. For more information on WorldWise and their mission go online to worldwisepupils.org.
Grand opening
EAU CLAIRE — The new Wisconsin Makers Market will open its doors for the grand opening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 06 E Grand Ave in Eau Claire.
Wisconsin Makers Market is a collaborative space for small business owners and the community to come together. The goal is to connect handmade small businesses with the community.
The Maker Market is not your typical consignment store. Businesses can choose to sell their products out of the store or rent spaces for classes, workshops and other events. There is also seating for patrons where they can eat and drink locally made refreshments and hangout.
There are multiple vendors inside the Wisconsin Makers Market providing a variety of items to browse from homemade candles and soap to jewelry, stickers and art. For a full list and descriptions of vendors visit the Wisconsin Makers Market website.
Stop by their grand opening to shop and be entered to win a prize. For every $5 spent, guests get a ticket entered into a drawing for a gift basket.
Clearwater Classic
EAU CLAIRE — Community members are invited to participate in the first annual Clearwater Classic. This go-at-your-own-pace/start-whenever community ride begins and ends at Lowes Creek County Park and will take riders or walkers of all abilities around the Eau Claire community.
In a scavenger hunt of sorts participants will ride or walk around to capture photos of Eau Claire’s landmarks. Stops can be anywhere from the Pablo Center and Hank Aaron statue to local breweries, to the local sports shops like Shift Cyclery and Coffee Bar and Blue Ox Running.
Once finished with the hunt, riders and walkers can head to Lowes Creek Lot to pick up Firetruck Pizza and beer before relaxing with some live music.
The Clearwater Classic is today with music and food at the park starting at 5 p.m. Visit cobratrails.org for more details.