Contact tonight is Cara Dempski

Page B1

Centerpiece is eau-20220705-sports-brewerscubs w/photo- story can be trimmed as necessary

Running across the top is eau-20220705-sports-express w/ photo - Story cannot be trimmed

Running in the rail is eau-20220705-sports-indycar

Running across the bottom is eau-20220705-sports-brewers w/ photo - Story can be trimmed as needed

Page B2 (agate)

Sports roundup (eau-20220705-sports-natbriefs) - Can be trimmed

Area roundup (eau-20220705-sports-areabriefs) - Cannot be trimmed

Valley sports slate (eau-20220705-sports-slate) - Cannot be trimmed

We'll design agate

Page B3

All jumps will go here

page B4

eau-20220705-sports-NHL w/photo

eau-20220705-sports-wimbledon w-photo

eau-20220705-sports-

Tags

Recommended for you