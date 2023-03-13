WBC Baseball South Korea China

South Korea's Park Kun-woo celebrates with South Korea's Kim Hyseong, right, and Park Have-min after hitting a grand slam during the fourth inning of the first round Pool B game between the South Korea and China at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, Monday, March 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO (AP) — Kunwoo Park and Ha-Seong Kim hit grand slams in consecutive innings, and South Korea set a World Baseball Classic scoring record with a 22-2 rout over China on Monday night in a game between already eliminated teams.

South Korea broke the runs record that had stood since Japan beat China 18-2 in the first round of the initial WBC in 2006.

