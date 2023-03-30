NCAA Maryland Alabama Basketball

Alabama forward Brandon Miller passes the ball during the second half of the team's second-round college basketball game against Maryland in the men's NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Saturday, March 18, 2023. Alabama won 73-51. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Alabama All-American forward Brandon Miller is heading to the NBA after displaying versatile talent and athleticism in a lone season of college ball that was blemished by revelations he was present at a fatal shooting in January near campus.

ESPN first reported on Miller's decision, and a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed the report to The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Miller hadn't yet made an official declaration for the draft.