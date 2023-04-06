NASCAR Austin Auto Racing

Tyler Reddick, left, and co-owner Denny Hamlin speak after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

 Stephen Spillman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Denny Hamlin's penalties for hitting Ross Chastain from behind at Phoenix last month will stand, according to a decision Thursday by a NASCAR appeals panel.

Hamlin was fined $50,000 and docked 25 points after he acknowledged on his weekly podcast he intentionally wrecked Chastain on the last lap of the Phoenix race.

