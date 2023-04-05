CHIPPEWA FALLS — A court case has been delayed for a Chippewa Falls resident accused of firing 11 shots outside a tavern in Eau Claire in August 2020. One bullet struck a car, where a ride-share driver narrowly avoided being hit.

Travis W. Rosciszewski, 48, 912 Pearl St., faces charges in Chippewa County Court of second-degree reckless endangering safety, possessing a firearm by a felon, and negligent handling of a weapon.