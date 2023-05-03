Runowski_Justin_013018

Runowski

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man will serve a three-year prison sentence after he received his seventh drunken-driving conviction. The latest was after an arrest for driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street in November.

Justin T. Runowski, 34, 1410 Eagle St., pleaded no contest recently in Chippewa County Court to OWI-7. Charges of operating while revoked and failure to install an ignition interlock device were read in and dismissed. Runowski, who is incarcerated at Jackson Correctional Institution on other charges, appeared in person for the sentencing. Under Wisconsin law, the minimum sentence for OWI-7 is three years in prison.