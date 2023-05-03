CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man will serve a three-year prison sentence after he received his seventh drunken-driving conviction. The latest was after an arrest for driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street in November.
Justin T. Runowski, 34, 1410 Eagle St., pleaded no contest recently in Chippewa County Court to OWI-7. Charges of operating while revoked and failure to install an ignition interlock device were read in and dismissed. Runowski, who is incarcerated at Jackson Correctional Institution on other charges, appeared in person for the sentencing. Under Wisconsin law, the minimum sentence for OWI-7 is three years in prison.
A blood-alcohol draw showed Runowski had a .274 level, which is more than three times the legal limit, court records show.
Judge James Isaacson ordered the prison sentence, along with three years of extended supervision. Runowski must maintain absolute sobriety and he cannot enter taverns. He also must pay at $538 fine and he must complete an alcohol assessment course. Runowski also cannot drive without a license.
Runowski’s sentence is concurrent to one he’s already serving: on Nov. 25, his extended supervision was revoked in Eau Claire County Court and he was returned to prison.
According to the criminal complaint, at 12:10 a.m. Nov. 5, a Chippewa Falls police officer observed Runowski’s westbound vehicle turn north on Bay Street in downtown Chippewa Falls. Bay Street is a one-way street with all traffic flowing south. Runowski refused to comply with field sobriety tests and was arrested. Runowski was arrested and taken to a hospital for a blood draw.
Court records show that Runowski was convicted of his sixth drunk-driving offense in January 2021 in Eau Claire County Court, and was on an order to have no more than .02 blood-alcohol level.