CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man has been convicted of sexually touching a boy at his mobile home in August 2020.

Christopher G. Vosschristner, 32, 28 S. Hastings Way, pleaded no contest Tuesday in Chippewa County Court to second-degree sexual assault of a child and possession of meth, as part of a plea deal. Vosschristner was originally charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13. Other counts were read in and dismissed.

Tags

Recommended for you