FILE - A mural of soccer player Lionel Messi blankets the facade of an apartment building in Rosario, Argentina, Aug. 19, 2022. Gunmen threatened Messi in a written message left March 2, 2023 when they opened fire at a supermarket owned by his in-laws in Rosario, Argentina, police said. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Gunmen threatened Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi in a written message left Thursday when they opened fire at a supermarket owned by his in-laws in Argentina, police said.

Nobody was injured in the early morning attack, and it was unclear why assailants would target Messi or the Unico supermarket in the country's third-largest city of Rosario, owned by the family of his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo.