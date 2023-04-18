CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man accused of killing his girlfriend, then setting her house on fire in July, will head toward trial in January.

Scott M. Vaningan, 58, 721 Superior St., is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, arson of a building, mutilating a corpse and bail jumping in Chippewa County Court. He pleaded not guilty in August. Vaningan is currently incarcerated in the Green Bay Correctional Institution and was not present in court for a hearing Tuesday.