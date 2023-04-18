CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man accused of killing his girlfriend, then setting her house on fire in July, will head toward trial in January.
Scott M. Vaningan, 58, 721 Superior St., is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, arson of a building, mutilating a corpse and bail jumping in Chippewa County Court. He pleaded not guilty in August. Vaningan is currently incarcerated in the Green Bay Correctional Institution and was not present in court for a hearing Tuesday.
Judge Steve Gibbs set the trial to begin Jan. 16 and it is expected to last up to two weeks. All motions must be filed by Oct. 2.
The fire occurred July 27 at 721 Superior St., on the West Hill of Chippewa Falls. Vanigan’s girlfriend, Lynn Smith, was found deceased at the home, and it appeared she died prior to the start of the fire, as no soot was found in her throat and lungs during an autopsy.
Vaningan was wearing an electronic monitoring device from a prior arrest, but he removed it. He was arrested a day later in Barron County.
“He was in possession of a utility knife that had blood and tissue on it,” said Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell at a prior court hearing. “That is significant because there were multiple stab wounds to her lungs.”
In 1995, Vaningan was convicted of aggravated battery and sexual assault, Newell said. Vanigan spent time in prison for those convictions.
The fire caused about $125,000 worth of damage to the home. The Chippewa Fire District and Anson Fire departments provided mutual aid, and in all, 24 firefighters were on scene.