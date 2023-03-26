APTOPIX England Ukraine Euro 2024 Soccer

Ukraine’s goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin fails to save the goal from Englands’ Harry Kane, right, during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between England and Ukraine at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday.

 Alastair Grant

England and Portugal made it two wins out of two at the start of European Championship qualifying, helped by their star players continuing their record-breaking streaks.

Harry Kane struck a record-extending 55th goal for his country to help England beat Ukraine 2-0, while Cristiano Ronaldo netted twice in his 198th appearance for Portugal in a 6-0 win over Luxembourg.