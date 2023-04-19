CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend on Jan. 14 appeared in Chippewa County Court on Wednesday for a review hearing.

Joshua D. Moggo, 31, 928 First Ave., is charged in Chippewa County Court with attempted first-degree intentional homicide — domestic abuse with use of a dangerous weapon, first-degree reckless injury, armed burglary, stalking resulting in bodily harm, possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of violating a temporary restraining order, five counts of bail jumping, carrying a concealed knife, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, two counts of disorderly conduct, and criminal damage to property.

