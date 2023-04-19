CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend on Jan. 14 appeared in Chippewa County Court on Wednesday for a review hearing.
Joshua D. Moggo, 31, 928 First Ave., is charged in Chippewa County Court with attempted first-degree intentional homicide — domestic abuse with use of a dangerous weapon, first-degree reckless injury, armed burglary, stalking resulting in bodily harm, possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of violating a temporary restraining order, five counts of bail jumping, carrying a concealed knife, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, two counts of disorderly conduct, and criminal damage to property.
Moggo, who is being held on a $1 million cash bond, appeared in court via video from the Chippewa County Jail on Wednesday. Defense attorney Kirby Harless said he is still reviewing reports. Judge Steve Gibbs set a return court date for 10 a.m. May 31.
At this time, no trial dates have been set. Moggo previously waived the time limits in his case.
The victim and several of her friends sat in court for Wednesday’s hearing.
According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls officer was sent to the victim’s home in Chippewa Falls on Jan. 14 after a report she had been shot in the abdomen, with an exit wound on the lower left side of her back. EMS provided care to the victim. At a court hearing later that month, District Attorney Wade Newell told Gibbs the woman suffered injuries to her bowels, kidney and liver, and had undergone multiple surgeries.
Moggo was later located and arrested the evening of the shooting. Police Chief Matt Kelm said the gun believed to be used in the shooting had been recovered.
The criminal complaint also details the history between Moggo and the victim going back to September, when Moggo refused to return her eight-year-old child per a court order involving custody placement. The criminal complaint further details police interaction with Moggo in November, December and prior to the shooting in early January. On Dec. 31, he attempted to break down a door to her residence and he physically assaulted her. She was able to obtain a restraining order against him on Jan. 4.
In 2015, Moggo was convicted in Eau Claire County Court of kidnapping his son. He was placed on probation for five years, including at least three months in jail, with another three months of jail at the discretion of a probation agent.