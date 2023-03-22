Murdaugh Killings True Crime

Members of the media and general public gather outside the Colleton County Courthouse on March 2 in Walterboro, S.C. Inside the building, the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh nears its conclusion. A jury finding the 54-year-old attorney guilty of killing his wife and son has led to new attention on the 2015 death of another man.

 AP file photo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A mother whose son was found dead in the middle of a South Carolina road eight years ago is opening a private investigation into his death after raising almost $90,000 amid the publicity surrounding the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.

There is no current evidence linking Stephen Smith's death to the Murdaugh family, the lawyers for the mother say. State investigators, who are also looking into Smith's death, have remained tight-lipped about taking over the case around the same time police said Murdaugh killed his wife and son. He is serving a life sentence for those killings.