NEILLSVILLE — A Neillsville man was convicted Thursday for striking two Clark County Highway Department workers with a vehicle in August 2021, killing one and injuring the other.

Cory D. Neumueller, 30, pleaded no contest in Clark County Court to homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. Other charges, ranging from hit-and-run to second-degree reckless injury, were read in and dismissed. Neumueller's trial had been slated to begin April 12.