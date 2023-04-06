NEILLSVILLE — A Neillsville man was convicted Thursday for striking two Clark County Highway Department workers with a vehicle in August 2021, killing one and injuring the other.
Cory D. Neumueller, 30, pleaded no contest in Clark County Court to homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. Other charges, ranging from hit-and-run to second-degree reckless injury, were read in and dismissed. Neumueller's trial had been slated to begin April 12.
Judge Daniel Diehn ordered a pre-sentence investigation be conducted, and he set sentencing for Aug. 10., setting aside four hours for everyone who wants to testify. Diehn was assigned to the case because the injured or deceased workers were employed by Clark County.
According to the police report, the two Clark County workers were removing a fallen tree across Highway G in the town of Hendren at 1:18 a.m. on Aug. 8, 2021, when they were struck by Neumueller’s car.
Russell J. Opelt, 57, was killed, while David J. Murphy, 60, was treated at an area hospital for a broken leg. Both workers were wearing orange safety vests.
Murphy called 911 after the crash, describing what happened, but he wasn’t sure where Opelt was or if he also had been hit. Murphy’s leg was visibly broken, with the femur protruding from his left leg. The officers tied a tourniquet around the damaged leg.
The officers found Opelt, who had suffered a significant head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Neumueller had remained at the scene and identified himself to authorities as the driver who crashed into the workers, the police report states. Neumueller told police he had consumed four or five beers at a bar over a several-hour period. Neumueller took a preliminary breath test, which showed a 0.114 blood-alcohol level, which is above the 0.08 legal limit. He was then taken to a hospital in Neillsville for a blood draw.
However, prior to officers arriving at the scene, Neumueller went to a nearby residence and told the homeowners he had crashed his truck into the ditch. A homeowner provided “a total of seven glasses of water and Cory drank them as fast as (he) could give them to him. (He) also gave Cory a Gatorade from his refrigerator,” the criminal complaint stated.
Neumueller's only prior criminal offense was for disorderly conduct in 2012.